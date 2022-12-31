ADVERTISEMENT

Surrender of earned leave: ‘lock-in’ period of four years

December 31, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Finance department has issued orders for crediting the deferred periodical surrender of earned leave for the 2022-23 fiscal in the provident fund account of government employees with effect from March 20, 2023.

This is subject to the condition that the credited amount would be withdrawn after a ‘‘lock-in’‘ period of four years, a December 30 order said.

The State government had put on hold the surrender and encashment of earned leave by employees and teachers till December 31 ‘‘in continuation of imposing strict measures on the economy to tide over the financial constraints’‘.

In November 2020, the government had issued orders freezing the surrender of earned leave till May 31, 2021, citing the impact of COVID-19 on State finances. This was later extended through periodical orders.

