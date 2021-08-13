Surprise raids by Vigilance at MVD check-posts

Kozhikode

13 August 2021 19:55 IST

Operation Bhrast Nirmoolan unearths corrupt practices, irregularities, clandestine deals

Surprise raids carried out by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) at inter-State check-posts manned by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) on Friday revealed corrupt practices, irregularities in examining overloaded vehicles and clandestine deals of officers and agents.

Code named Operation Bhrast Nirmoolan, the raids were initiated following intelligence reports that MVD officers indulged in bribery for allowing vehicles to pass without any inspection, and imposed a paltry fine for overloaded vehicles. Also, the corruption and laxity on the part of the officials led to accidents as well as denting the State exchequer.

VACB Inspector General of Police H. Venkatesh monitored the raids, which began at the check-posts from 6 a.m. VACB Director Sudesh Kumar issued the orders for the raids.

Unaccounted cash

At the Aryankavu check-post in Kollam , the raids yielded unaccounted cash from the office and even recovered packets containing currency notes from under a tree outside the office. Penal action was initiated against a suspicious looking person in possession of 100 currency notes in the denomination of ₹500. The VACB fined ₹37, 750 from three overloaded vehicles.

Likewise, an amount of ₹1.5 lakh was collected as fine from overloaded vehicles at the RTO check-post at Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram. It was also found that only one motor vehicle inspector was present at Attupuram check-post though six officers were assigned duty on Friday.

Walkie-talkie siezed

In Palakkad district, the VACB team seized three walkie-talkie unauthorisedly used by officers at the Walayar check-post. These two-way radio transceivers were used for collecting bribes and dissemination information unlike mobile phones that would leave traces of evidence.

Similarly, unaccounted money was recovered during the raids carried out at the check-posts at Kannur, Idukki, Kasaragod and Wayanad districts.

A detailed report on the irregularities and corrupt practices taking place at the MVD check-posts would be submitted to the State government.