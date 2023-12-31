Surprise raid by Vigilance unearths corruption at Kumily check post

December 31, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - IDUKKI

A surprise raid carried out by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Idukki unit at Kumily interstate check post on Saturday night revealed the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) officials accepting bribes from interstate Sabarimala pilgrims.

According to VACB Idukki Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) Shaju Jose, the surprise raid was carried out after receiving a number of complaints about the MVD officials accepting bribes from interstate vehicles of the Sabarimala pilgrims.

The raid was carried out at the MVD office of the check post, jointly shared by Excise, Livestock, MVD, and Goods and Services Tax (GST) enforcement departments in Kumily.

According to an official, the VACB officials approached the check post in disguise of Sabarimala pilgrims, in a Tamil Nadu registered vehicle.

“The MVD officials from Kumily check post accepted a bribe of ₹1,000 from the disguised VACB officers. The vehicle had already paid the taxes online, so collecting money at the interstate check post was unnecessary ,” said Mr. Jose.

An excess amount of ₹8,230 was recovered from the MVD’s office at the check post according to VACB officials. Raids were also held in the lodge the MVD officials were staying at. It is suspected that the recovered amount was illegally collected from Tamil Nadu pilgrims.

According to officials, the Kumily interstate check post is located at one of the routes most travelled by Sabarimala pilgrims.

