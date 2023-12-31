GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surprise raid by Vigilance unearths corruption at Kumily check post

December 31, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Kumily interstate check post in Idukki.

A view of the Kumily interstate check post in Idukki. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

A surprise raid carried out by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Idukki unit at Kumily interstate check post on Saturday night revealed the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) officials accepting bribes from interstate Sabarimala pilgrims.

According to VACB Idukki Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) Shaju Jose, the surprise raid was carried out after receiving a number of complaints about the MVD officials accepting bribes from interstate vehicles of the Sabarimala pilgrims.

The raid was carried out at the MVD office of the check post, jointly shared by Excise, Livestock, MVD, and Goods and Services Tax (GST) enforcement departments in Kumily.

According to an official, the VACB officials approached the check post in disguise of Sabarimala pilgrims, in a Tamil Nadu registered vehicle.

“The MVD officials from Kumily check post accepted a bribe of ₹1,000 from the disguised VACB officers. The vehicle had already paid the taxes online, so collecting money at the interstate check post was unnecessary ,” said Mr. Jose.

An excess amount of ₹8,230 was recovered from the MVD’s office at the check post according to VACB officials. Raids were also held in the lodge the MVD officials were staying at. It is suspected that the recovered amount was illegally collected from Tamil Nadu pilgrims.

According to officials, the Kumily interstate check post is located at one of the routes most travelled by Sabarimala pilgrims.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.