Surprise inspections held at 24 restaurants

Notices issued to hotels found to be lacking in hygiene

A special squad of the city Corporation's health wing on Saturday carried out surprise inspection in restaurants in the Medical College area to check the sanitation levels and to ensure that stale food is not being sold.

Inspections were carried out in as many as 24 restaurants in the area by a team led by Health Inspector S.S.Minu. Notices were issued to owners of restaurants, which were found to be lacking in hygiene.

Mr.Minu said that the kitchen and the backyards of some of the restaurants were found to be unclean. The owners of these restaurants have been given seven days to clean up the surroundings, failing which their licenses will be cancelled. The team also carried out checks in juice shops and other shops selling food products.

Cakes and dates kept on the racks for selling even after the expiry date marked on the covers were seized from some shops.

The team also carried out the Corporation's awareness campaign against the use of plastic carry bags during the inspections. Checks were carried out in lodges to ensure that the surroundings are being maintained in a hygienic manner.

The special squad has been deployed to carry out round-the-clock checks in establishments of various kinds. The team also consisted of Junior Health Inspectors Jayakrishnan, Preethi and Mohammed Navas. The inspections will continue in the following days too.