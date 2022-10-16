Surgical tool in body cavity: panel formed to inquire into suspected medical negligence

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala government has issued orders setting up a special inquiry committee to investigate the complaint by a woman that a surgical instrument was left in her body cavity after she underwent a Caesarean section surgery at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital five years ago.

Health Minister Veena George had earlier directed Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Asha Thomas to inquire into the complaint. It is on the basis of her recommendation that a special inquiry committee has been formed to look into the incident in detail.

The committee

The inquiry committee will have Special Officer of the Directorate of Medical Education Abdul Rasheed as the coordinator. Joint Director of Nursing Education Saleena Shah and Head of Forensic Medicine at Government Medical College, Kollam, Renju Raveendran are the committee members.

The government had taken cognisance of the importance of the complaint and asked the committee to inquire into the incident immediately and file a report at the earliest, a statement issued by Ms. George said.