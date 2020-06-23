New lease of life for pet iguana

Relief: Veterinarians at the District Veterinary Centre in Kollam conducting a surgery on a pet iguana on Tuesday.

KOLLAM

23 June 2020 23:26 IST

Granuloma removed from lizard at District Veterinary Centre

A team of veterinarians from the District Veterinary Centre on Tuesday successfully conducted a surgery on an iguana.

Iggu, the pet lizard, had been finding it difficult to take food due to a growth in its upper jaw. The five-year-old male iguana was brought to the centre by its owner, Jithin from Oachira.

The reptile was first sedated and then the part affected by granuloma was removed. Led by veterinarian Ajith Pillai, a team comprising veterinarians Ajith Babu and Raju S. conducted the surgery.

Mostly found in Central and South America, iguanas are very popular among pet owners as they are said to be one of the most intelligent pets. Unlike many other reptiles, they have a capacity to recognise their owners and are mostly very affectionate.

Jithin had bought Iggu as a four month old from Ernakulam.

“Iggu is herbivorous and stays very calm and friendly all the time. Carrot, hibiscus flowers, spinach and some leafy greens form the major part of its diet. The 1.5-m-long reptile is worth lakhs,” said Dr. Ajith.

Iggu was prescribed antibiotics and a special diet after the surgery and the pet is expected to recover within a week.