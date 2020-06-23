New lease of life for pet iguana

A team of veterinarians from the District Veterinary Centre on Tuesday successfully conducted a surgery on an iguana.
Iggu, the pet lizard, had been finding it difficult to take food due to a growth in its upper jaw. The five-year-old male iguana was brought to the centre by its owner, Jithin from Oachira.
The reptile was first sedated and then the part affected by granuloma was removed. Led by veterinarian Ajith Pillai, a team comprising veterinarians Ajith Babu and Raju S. conducted the surgery.
Mostly found in Central and South America, iguanas are very popular among pet owners as they are said to be one of the most intelligent pets. Unlike many other reptiles, they have a capacity to recognise their owners and are mostly very affectionate.
Jithin had bought Iggu as a four month old from Ernakulam.
“Iggu is herbivorous and stays very calm and friendly all the time. Carrot, hibiscus flowers, spinach and some leafy greens form the major part of its diet. The 1.5-m-long reptile is worth lakhs,” said Dr. Ajith.
Iggu was prescribed antibiotics and a special diet after the surgery and the pet is expected to recover within a week.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath