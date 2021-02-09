Surgery for Ayurveda:IMA to launch stir

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) is on a warpath against the Central government’s decision permitting Ayurveda postgraduates to perform 58 surgical procedures.
IMA leaders said here on Tuesday that they would be forced to launch an agitation against the order of the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), a statutory body that regulates the Indian medical systems such as Ayurveda, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Unani following the Central government’s adamant stand.
Doctors across the country had struck work on December 11 in protest against the Centre.
But the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is unfazed.
IMA State president C.K. Chandrasekharan, district president P. Rajagopalan Nair and district convener M.B. Ali said that doctors would go on a hunger strike in all districts until February 14.
“Each medical stream has its strengths. Ayurveda students and practitioners should focus on their stream and strengthen it through research. If they are allowed to practise surgical procedures of modern medicine, they will in effect be turning to modern medical streams, and at loss will be Ayurveda,” IMA leaders said.
People’s health
They said that apart from harming Ayurveda by promoting its practitioners to take up modern medical procedures, the new move would also pose a challenge for the people’s health.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath