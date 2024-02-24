ADVERTISEMENT

Surgery done on horse to remove tumour  

February 24, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Veterinary Centre on Saturday successfully removed the testicular tumour of Shadow, a 2.5-year-old horse from Chithara.

Its owner Fazaluddin had sought the help of Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani. The one-hour-long surgery was carried out by a team including District Veterinary Centre chief D. Shinekumar, S. Sajaykumar and M. A. Nizam.

“Antibiotics and painkillers have been prescribed and as the wound heals, the horse can be used for riding,” said the doctors.

