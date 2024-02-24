GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surgery done on horse to remove tumour  

February 24, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Veterinary Centre on Saturday successfully removed the testicular tumour of Shadow, a 2.5-year-old horse from Chithara.

Its owner Fazaluddin had sought the help of Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani. The one-hour-long surgery was carried out by a team including District Veterinary Centre chief D. Shinekumar, S. Sajaykumar and M. A. Nizam.

“Antibiotics and painkillers have been prescribed and as the wound heals, the horse can be used for riding,” said the doctors.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.