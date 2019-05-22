Surgeon suspended for operating on wrong child

The Directorate of Health Services has suspended a surgeon and has ordered an inquiry into the incident in which a child who needed nasal surgery was operated upon for hernia at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri.

Dr. Suresh Kumar, general surgeon who performed the surgery, was placed under suspension on Wednesday and a four-member committee led by hospital superintendent K.V. Nandakumar submitted its inquiry report to Medical College Principal M.G. Sasi. Dr. Sasi said he would forward the report to the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the medical college hospital witnessed a wave of protests by different youth organisations on Wednesday. The protesters dispersed when Dr. Suresh Kumar was placed under suspension.

Doctors at the hospital admitted that it was a mistake caused by two children with similar sounding names. Mohammed Dhanish, 7, from Karuvarakundu was brought to the operation theatre for nasal surgery when Dhanush, 6, from Mannarkkad reached the theatre for a hernia surgery.

Hospital sources said both children were on the theatre premises, and when Dhanush’s name was called, Dhanish responded by mistake. However, the hospital admitted to the failure of Dr. Suresh Kumar in confirming the identity of the patient.

The parents of Dhanish made a hue and cry when he was brought out of the theatre after having undergone surgery in the abdomen instead of nose. Realising the mistake, he was taken into the theatre again and surgery for nasal block performed on him.

Further action

Health Directorate officials said that such mistakes would not be tolerated. Further action would be initiated on the basis of the inquiry report, they said.