Surge of devotees at Sabarimala after brief lull; police to intensify deployment for mandala puja

December 19, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

After witnessing a less than expected footfall during the weekend, the inflow of pilgrims to Sabarimala witnessed a surge on Tuesday.

To ensure smooth movement of the crowd, the police regulated traffic along the roads to Pampa by blocking vehicles at different points. “From Tuesday morning to noon, vehicles were blocked for at least two hours. later in the evening, it was brought down by half hour,’’ said an official. As per estimates, about 65,000 pilgrims visited the hillock till 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the police are gearing up for increased deployment in anticipation of heavy rush during the Mandala puja on December 27. An additional batch of 500 policemen will be on duty during the period, taking the total deployment to 2,700 personnel.

As of now, 2,150 personnel from different departments, including police, RRF, Bomb Squad, CRPF, and NDRF, are on duty in and around Sannidhanam, while additional personnel are stationed in Pampa and Nilackal.

New batch

Meanwhile, the duty of 750 personnel at Sabarimala concluded on Tuesday and they were replaced by a new batch of officials.

DIG Rahul R. Nair welcomed the incoming personnel at a programme held at Sannidhanam auditorium, emphasising the need for police to be proactive in handling the increasing rush

The officer said that 40% of Sabarimala’s visitors are women and children, heightening the police’s responsibility.

To manage the crowd, 10 police divisions headed by Deputy Superintendents of Police have been formed. Special officer K.S. Sudarshanan was also present on the occasion.

As per estimates, around 4,000 devotees climb the 18 holy steps every hour. Holding that they are committed to ensuring a seamless darshan experience for everyone, the police also appealed to devotees to follow instructions and cooperate fully.

