Surge in COVID-19 cases in Malappuram again as 324 people test positive

Kasaragod records 200-plus cases for third day in a row

After a brief lull, COVID-19 cases shot up again in Malappuram district when 324 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday. District Medical Officer K. Sakeena said 280 of them were infected through local contact.

While the source of infection could not be traced in 17 cases, 18 of the new patients came from other States and eight from abroad. There was a health worker among the new cases.

Dr. Sakeena said 202 infected persons recovered in the district on Sunday. She said 1,848 people were being treated at different hospitals across the district, and 48,142 were quarantined.

In Palakkad

In Palakkad district, 162 people tested positive for the virus on Sunday. District Medical Officer K.P. Reetha said 74 of them had contracted the infection through local transmission.

While 10 persons came from abroad, 25 came from other States. The source of infection could not be traced in 52 cases. There were 95 recoveries in the district on Sunday.

In Thrissur

As many as 169 people tested positive in Thrissur on Sunday, while 145 patients recovered from the disease. There are 1,531 active cases in the district.

Of the total number of cases reported on Sunday, 160 people were infected through contact. The source of infection in 33 cases is not known. A total of 8,607 people are under observation.

In Kasaragod

Kasaragod district recorded 218 positive cases on Sunday. This is the third day in a row that more than 200 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district.

Of the total cases on Sunday, four persons came from abroad and five from other States, while 209 people were infected through contact. District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said 112 people recovered from the disease on Sunday.

From September 4 to 6, 730 new cases have been confirmed in the district. There are 6,104 people under observation in the district.

In Kannur

In Kannur, 200 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday. Of the infected, 162 contracted the disease through contact. Five persons came from abroad, eight from other States and 25 are health workers. The district recorded 67 recoveries on Sunday.

In Wayanad

Forty cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wayanad district on Sunday.

Of them, 35 were cases of local transmission. While three patients came from abroad, two returned from other States. As many as 30 persons recovered from the disease on Sunday.

(With inputs from Palakkad, Thrissur, Kasaragod, Kannur and Wayanad bureaus)