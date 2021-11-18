Surge in Bharatapuzha triggers panic

Tamil Nadu had opened the Aliyar Dam on Wednesday night

An unwarned swelling of the Bharatapuzha and its tributaries triggered panic and tension in Palakkad on Thursday following the

opening of the Aliyar Dam in Tamil Nadu.

The Aliyar Dam was opened on Wednesday night after it rained continuously in Tamil Nadu.

Though the shutters were closed later, the discharge of water from the Aliyar Dam resumed on Thursday morning.

The water level in the Bharatapuzha, named Chittur Puzha at Chittur and Yakkara Puzha in Palakkad, rose menacingly since Thursday morning.

People living along the banks of the river were caught unawares as there was no warning about the discharge of water from the Aliyar Dam.

Traffic in several places was disrupted as the river began overflowing and covered several bridges. Bridges at Moolathara, Alamkadavu, Parakkalam and Nilampathy were flooded.

People under the leadership of councillors laid a siege to Thirunellai bridge protesting against the government for ignoring the warnings sent out by the Tamil Nadu government. However, the police removed the protestors.

District administration officials said here on Thursday that there was nothing to worry.