Surge continues in State with 1,129 fresh cases

Thiruvananthapuram

01 August 2020 21:22 IST

Eight more deaths on Saturday take official toll to 81

The State on Saturday reported another 1,129 new cases to its COVID-19 case burden.

The total number of cases reported by the State ever since the outbreak began is now 24,742.

Community transmission becoming well established, 924 out of the 1,129 new cases are locally acquired infections. No source of infection could be established in 58 of these cases.

Health workers

Health workers continue to be affected in large numbers on a daily basis and on Saturday also, 24 of them tested positive.

Eight more deaths which occurred in the State have been confirmed as due to COVID-19 and have entered the official records. Deaths reported include two from Ernakulam and one each from Malappuram, Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kollam and Thrissur.

The total official COVID-19 death toll in the State now is 81.

On Saturday, 752 recoveries were reported. With 13,779 persons having reported recovered, the number of patients currently undergoing treatment in hospitals in various districts is 10,862.

Thiruvananthapuram continued the trend of being at the top of all districts when it comes to new cases, reporting 259 on Saturday. All except four cases were locally acquired infections. The district continues to have the highest number of COVID-19 patients on treatment in hospitals at 3,167.

In the rest of the districts, the number of active cases are well below 1,000.

District-wise cases

The new cases reported on Saturday are Kasaragod (153), Malappuram (141), Kozhikode (95), Pathanamthitta (85), Thrissur (76), Alappuzha (67), Ernakulam (59), Kottayam and Palakkad (47 each), Wayanad (46), Kollam (35), Idukki (14) and Kannur (5).

Over 1.43 lakh persons are currently being quarantined, of whom, 10,380 with mild symptoms are isolated in hospitals.

The samples tested in the last 24 hours in the State is 20,518.

The number of hotspots in the State now is 492.