Surge continues in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM

30 August 2020 01:59 IST

379 cases and 373 recoveries in district; Thrissur records 225 fresh cases

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Malappuram over the last three weeks continued on Saturday when 379 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The district also recorded 373 recoveries on the day.

As many as 317 of the new cases were instances of local transmission. District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said that the source of infection could not be traced in 33 cases, including 11 health workers.

While eight patients came from other States, 10 came from abroad.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of infected persons currently under treatment in Malappuram stands at 2,882. The number of persons in quarantine has crossed 46,000.

In Palakkad

In Palakkad district, 133 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday. District Collector D. Balamurali said that 78 of them had contracted the disease through local transmission.

While 25 patients came from other States, four came from abroad. The source of infection in 26 cases could not be identified. There were 74 recoveries in the district, and a total of 887 patients under treatment.

In Thrissur

As many as 225 COVID-19 cases were reported in Thrissur district on Saturday. With 142 more people recovering from the disease, there are 1,407 active cases in the district.

As many as 48 people from Thrissur are undergoing treatment in other districts.

Of the total cases reported on Saturday, 208 people were infected through contact. The source of infection in 32 cases is not known. A total of 8,891 people are under observation.

In Kannur

Ninety-five people tested positive in Kannur on Saturday. As many as 80 of them contracted the disease through local transmission. The district recorded 92 recoveries on Saturday. There are 11,527 people under observation in the district.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, 198 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday. Of them, 188 contracted the disease through contact, including five health workers.

District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said 47 people under treatment tested negative on Saturday. A total number of 5,598 people are under observation.

In Wayanad

As many as 21 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad on Saturday. Of those tested positive, 20 contracted the disease through contact. Thirty-eight people recovered from COVID-19 on the day. As many as 3,782 persons are under observation.

(With inputs from Palakkad, Thrissur, Kasaragod, Kannur and Wayanad bureaus)