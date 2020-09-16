Surge continues in Alappuzha

323 new cases reported

ALAPPUZHA For the second day in a row, the daily surge in COVID-19 cases crossed the 300-mark in Alappuzha with 323 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday.

Local transmission cases continued to spike at an alarming rate as 297 of the fresh cases contracted the disease through contact. Twenty people who came from other States, five from abroad, and one health staff were also diagnosed with the disease.

Of the 297 locally transmitted cases, 54 were reported from Purakkad, 39 from Alappuzha, 34 from Arattuppuzha, and 20 from Kayamkulam. Kadakarappally (14), Ambalappuzha (12), Pathiyoor (10), Chengannur (9), Palamel (8), Veeyapuram (7) and Mannancherry (7) too reported a high number of contact cases.

Meanwhile, 120 people undergoing treatment for the disease in hospitals in the district tested negative. At present, the district has 2,366 active cases.

Wards 6, 15, 35, and 39 in Kayamkulam municipality; 13 in Mannar; 8 in Palamel; 14 in Bharanikavu; 8 in Ramankary, and 13 and 6 in Thrikkunnappuzha grama panchayat were declared as containment zones.

Besides, parts of ward 32, 19, 10, and 14 in Alappuzha municipality; 13 in Thycattusserry; 5 in Thanneermukkom; 2 in Thrikkunnappuzha; 10 in Chingoli, and 15 in Aryad grama panchayat were also included in the list of containment zones.