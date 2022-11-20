Surfing school opens at Beypore in Kozhikode

November 20, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

First one in north Kerala and first government sponsored one in State

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas and other guests at the opening of Aventura Beypore surfing school eagerly wait for the surfers to demonstrate their skills at Gotheeswaram Beach in Kozhikode on Sunday. However, the tide was not in favour of surfing, much to their disappointment. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Gotheeswaram beach in Beypore is set to receive surfing enthusiasts from all parts of the country, especially States that do not have beaches, with the opening of ‘Aventura’ the Beypore Surfing Club on Sunday.

Ten internationally certified trainers will cater to the needs of the tourists and surfers at the school, which is the first government sponsored one in the State and the first one in north Kerala.

Opening the school on Sunday, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas called upon the local entrepreneurs to gear up to meet the demands posed by the surfing school, such as food and accommodation for the surfers. Opening homestays and food business can help the local people to earn a steady income from the school, though indirectly, he said, adding that a lot more opportunities will arise as tourism flourishes in Beypore.

The Minister said that the surfing school will attract global attention and that Gotheeswaram beach will be a major tourist destination in the near future. He welcomed the role of the youth cooperative societies in the region and extended the support of the State government for their endeavours.

The inaugural event was followed by a surfing demonstration by the trainers at Aventura. Chairperson of town planning standing committee K. Krishnakumari presided over the event. State Coordinator of Responsible Tourism Mission K. Roopesh Kumar was present.

‘Aventura’ is managed by Youth Welfare Multipurpose Society, a Responsible Tourism Club, with the help of Department of Tourism, Responsible Tourism Mission, Kozhikode District Tourism Promotion Council and Kerala Adventure Tourism Society.

