Suresh Gopi’s remarks on AIIMS leave question mark on Kozhikode’s chances

Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi’s recent remarks about Kerala’s demand for an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have put a question mark on Kozhikode being chosen as its location.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his initial interactions with the media after taking charge as the Union Minister recently, Mr. Gopi gave enough indications that setting up an AIIMS in Kerala would be one of his priorities. Mr. Gopi, however, also dropped hints to suggest that he might not agree with the location suggested by the State government. The Kerala government has already showed its preference for Kozhikode. Over around 150 acres in the custody of the Industries department at Kinalur in Kozhikode have been handed over to the Health department. Acquisition of another 100 acres of private land is reportedly in the final stages. A Central team visited the location as well. Only a few States such as Kerala and Karnataka do not have an AIIMS now.

Mr. Gopi, however, claimed to the media that he had conveyed his preference of its location to J.P. Nadda, Union Health Minister, in 2016 itself. Since that place had not been included in the list submitted to the Centre [by the State government], the proposal could not be taken up in the Union Budget, he pointed out. Asked about the land acquisition going on in Kozhikode district, Mr. Gopi told the media to “leave it”, and “forget it”, adding that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was aware of the earlier mentioned location. He also termed Kozhikode MP M.K. Raghavan’s insistence on bringing it to the district as a demand with “evil intentions”.

According to reports, Mr. Gopi had expressed his intention some time ago to set up the AIIMS in a “southern district”. This, coupled with his recent remarks about the “tourism, real estate, and livelihood issues” faced by the people of that district, have led to rumours about Kollam and Alappuzha being possible options. Meanwhile, people’s action committees are already on an agitation path in Kasaragod and Palakkad, seeking the facility there. In Palakkad, BJP leaders are part of the panel. The people’s action panel in Kasaragod has also reportedly approached the Kerala High Court with a writ petition on the issue. The district leaders of the BJP are reportedly not on the same page too.

Elected representatives from the United Democratic Front and the Left Democratic Front in Kozhikode, such as Mr. Raghavan and K.M. Sachindev, Balussery MLA, in whose constituency Kinalur falls, have made it clear that it is up to the State government to choose a location for the institute. Since the government was going ahead with the land acquisition in Kinalur, there was no point in pitching with an alternative location, they claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.