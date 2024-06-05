GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suresh Gopi takes out roadshow in Thrissur to celebrate Lok Sabha victory 

BJP and BDJS leaders, along with a huge number of party workers, accompany the actor-turned politician in the roadshow from Collectorate to Swaraj Round

Published - June 05, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
A huge rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Thrissur on Wednesday to celebrate the victory of the National Democratic Alliance candidate Suresh Gopi in the constituency.

A huge rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Thrissur on Wednesday to celebrate the victory of the National Democratic Alliance candidate Suresh Gopi in the constituency. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers organised a grand reception at Thrissur on Wednesday for Suresh Gopi who opened an account for the party in the State in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

The actor-turned politician took out a roadshow from the Collectorate to Swaraj Round, accompanied by a large number of party workers on motorbikes. A large number of people, including women and children, were waiting for Mr. Gopi at Swaraj Round, carrying flowers, party flags, and balloons. Many were dancing in joy. Percussion ensembles, colourful Kavadis and other traditional art forms added colour to the procession.

Party workers cheered as Mr. Gopi, accompanied by the BJP and the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) leaders, waved at them. Party workers, who had come even from other districts, garlanded him.

Mr. Gopi joined the roadshow after receiving the winning certificate from District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja.

To a question whether he will become Union Minister, Mr. Gopi said he would not comment on that now. “I have informed my wish to the central leadership,” he added.

He said he would check the scope of extending the metro to Thrissur. “Once metro reaches Thrissur, the city will attain dramatic development. We need to do a feasibility study,” he said. When asked whether he would shift to Thrissur, he said even after his defeat in 2019, he remained in Thrissur.

