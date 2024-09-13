ADVERTISEMENT

Suresh Gopi promises revival of passenger ship services to Lakshadweep

Published - September 13, 2024 08:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi has said that he will do the needful to restart passenger shipping services between Beypore and Lakshadweep soon. He was speaking with traders at a get-together organised by the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kozhikode on Friday. The chamber pointed out in its memorandum that the Governor of Kerala as well as the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry had demanded the Lakshadweep Administration to resume the service which was discontinued during COVID-19 in 2020. However, the administration has not paid heed to the demand. Kozhikode is closer to Lakshadweep than any other port in mainland India and is only six hours away. Kozhikode has been the first resort for Lakshadweep natives for decades for their educational, health and daily needs.

