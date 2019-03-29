Suresh Gopi opens NDA election convention

Rajya Sabha member Suresh Gopi inaugurated the election convention of National Democratic Alliance candidate K. Surendran in Adoor on Friday.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Gopi said Mr. Surendran is regarded as the most important candidate and Pathanamthitta a key constituency in the ensuing general elections to the Lok Sabha in the State.

Mr. Gopi said the government would have to pay a heavy price for its heinous attitude towards the believers. M.S.Kumar, NDA State spokesman, delivered the keynote address. T.R. Ajithkumar, Vinayachandran, Shaji R. Nair, and Anl Nedumpalli, all party leaders, spoke.