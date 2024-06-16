Suresh Gopi lavishes more praise on Indira Gandhi

Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi on Sunday reiterated his admiration for former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, clarifying that his earlier comments about the late Congress leader had been misinterpreted.

“Indira Gandhi is the real and only architect of India, post-Independence and until her demise,” he told media persons during a reception accorded to him at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district committee office here.

Lavishing more praise, he went on to add: “Her administrative efforts cannot be ignored on the spur of the moment. Attribution should be among the priorities of a citizen. For my part, I cannot ignore a leader who had sincerely toiled for the country only because he belonged to a rival party. My Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a similar stance when he had called her an Iron Lady while addressing Parliament.”

His remarks came a day after he raised many eyebrows when he referred to Indira Gandhi as the ‘Mother of India’ during a visit to the memorial of former Chief Minister K. Karunakaran in Thrissur.

He asserted that he had called Indira Gandhi the mother of the Congress, and not the country. Alleging that his words had been taken out of context by the media, Mr. Gopi claimed: “As far as the Congress is concerned, irrespective of whether anyone likes it or not, Karunakaran is the father of the Congress in Kerala. When it comes to India, Indira Gandhi is the mother.”

The Union Minister also reiterated that he could not be “confined to Thrissur (his constituency)” and that he would serve the people of both Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Reception

Both the State and the district committees of the BJP organised formal receptions for Mr. Gopi who visited Thiruvananthapuram district for the first time after taking charge as a Union Minister of State.