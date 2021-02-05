Kerala

Suresh Gopi gets bail in tax evasion case

Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi, MP, on Friday appeared before the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court and took bail in a case charging him with forging documents and using false addresses to register two luxury cars in Puducherry.

The Crime Branch case was that he had registered the vehicles in bogus addresses to dodge taxes. The case has been posted for February 10 for further hearing.

