Suresh Gopi, George Kurian assume office as Union Ministers

The two Ministers of State from Kerala in the Union Council of Ministers headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in New Delhi on Tuesday.

MP designate from Thrissur Suresh Gopi took charge as the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas. The actor-turned-politician who registered a stunning victory in the elections was accorded a welcome by Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on his arrival at the ministry.

George Kurian took over as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs. He was welcomed by Secretary Srinivas Katikithala and other senior officials of the ministry. Addressing the media on the occasion Mr. Kurian expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for giving the opportunity and said that he would work towards improving the socio- economic conditions of minority communities of the country.

