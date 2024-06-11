GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Suresh Gopi, George Kurian assume office as Union Ministers

Suresh Gopi, George Kurian, Ministers of State from Kerala in the Union Council of Ministers headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assume office in New Delhi on Tuesday

Published - June 11, 2024 07:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The two Ministers of State from Kerala in the Union Council of Ministers headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in New Delhi on Tuesday.

MP designate from Thrissur Suresh Gopi took charge as the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas. The actor-turned-politician who registered a stunning victory in the elections was accorded a welcome by Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on his arrival at the ministry.

George Kurian took over as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs. He was welcomed by Secretary Srinivas Katikithala and other senior officials of the ministry. Addressing the media on the occasion Mr. Kurian expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for giving the opportunity and said that he would work towards improving the socio- economic conditions of minority communities of the country.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.