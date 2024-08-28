ADVERTISEMENT

Suresh Gopi files complaint against media persons for blocking his way 

Updated - August 28, 2024 09:31 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 09:06 pm IST - Thrissur

Union Minister alleges that media persons obstructed his security officers from discharging their duty

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Tourism, lodged a complaint with the Thrissur city police commissioner on Wednesday against media persons, alleging that they blocked his way at Ramanilayam on Tuesday.

He also alleged that media persons obstructed his security officers from discharging their duty. The police have initiated preliminary investigations on his complaint.

The police have also started an investigation on a complaint by former MLA Anil Akkara alleging that the Union Minister pushed the media persons who sought his response to the Hema committee report and the BJP’s call for the resignation of CPI(M) MLA and actor Mukesh.

Mr. Gopi attempted to brush them off, asserting, “My way is my right.” He charged that the scandals plaguing the film industry are nothing more than media fabrications.

The police is expected to record Mr. Akkara’s statement on Thursday.

