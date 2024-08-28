GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suresh Gopi files complaint against media persons for blocking his way 

Union Minister alleges that media persons obstructed his security officers from discharging their duty

Updated - August 28, 2024 09:31 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 09:06 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Tourism, lodged a complaint with the Thrissur city police commissioner on Wednesday against media persons, alleging that they blocked his way at Ramanilayam on Tuesday.

He also alleged that media persons obstructed his security officers from discharging their duty. The police have initiated preliminary investigations on his complaint.

The police have also started an investigation on a complaint by former MLA Anil Akkara alleging that the Union Minister pushed the media persons who sought his response to the Hema committee report and the BJP’s call for the resignation of CPI(M) MLA and actor Mukesh.

Mr. Gopi attempted to brush them off, asserting, “My way is my right.” He charged that the scandals plaguing the film industry are nothing more than media fabrications.

The police is expected to record Mr. Akkara’s statement on Thursday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.