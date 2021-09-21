Suresh Gopi comes out in support of CM

Idukki

21 September 2021 20:07 IST

Alleged inaction concerning Pala bishop’s controversial remarks

Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi has come out in support of the government which is under attack from the Opposition over its alleged inaction concerning the Pala bishop’s controversial ‘narcotic jihad’ remarks.

Talking to mediapersons at Kattappana on Tuesday, the actor-turned BJP politician said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other Ministers were aware of the situation and should be permitted to do what they have to. The government was doing what it could do and he would react if the intervention of the government was against the interests of the nation. It was not desirable to criticise the government on each and every issue, Mr. Gopi said.

He was responding to a query by reporters as to whether time for intervention by the government in the controversy had elapsed.

The MP further said the Chief Minister was not required to respond to each and every comment against him or his government as he was “not a politician, but an administrator”. "He (the Chief Minister) has to uphold the dignity of his office. Why should he respond? He only needs to act (take steps),” Mr. Gopi said.

His remarks come against the backdrop of criticism from various quarters over the “silence” and alleged lack of action by the Left government and the Chief Minister with regard to the bishop’s remark. Congress leaders had urged the government to convene an all-party meeting over the issue. The Chief Minister had said the government need not reply to remarks made by those in responsible positions.

As part of the Smritikeram project, Mr. Gopi inaugurated the State-level distribution of coconut saplings at JPM College, Labbakkada. A member of the Coconut Development Board, Mr. Gopi is on a mission to plant one crore coconut saplings in the State.

