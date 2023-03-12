ADVERTISEMENT

Suresh Gopi challenges CPI(M), says he is ready to fight from Kannur 

March 12, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Thrissur

Actor asks Kerala government to seek help from the Centre to tackle fire at Brahmapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Cine actor Suresh Gopi has challenged the CPI(M) leadership and said that he is ready to take it on in Kannur. He was addressing a public meeting in Thrissur on Sunday in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah kickstarted the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Mr. Gopi is a possible BJP candidate from Thissur, which is considered one of the key seats of the party.

“If my leaders are ready, I am ready to contest even from Kannur. Victory is not important. But I want to shake their bases in Kannur, because they have done that much harm to the people of Kerala. I have been trolled heavily by the paid trollers of the government. I do not care about them. I am repeating my request to people of Thrissur. I want Thrissur and I am taking Thrissur,” he said.

“Govindan (CPI(M) Secretary M.V. Govindan) said charity cannot be made political. I am telling him I will take Kerala. Nobody can stop me. I will shake your base. You invited it with your ill-doings.”

He asked the LDF government to seek Centre’s help to handle the fire at Brahmapuram. “If you have any commitment to the people who elected you to power seek help from the Centre,” he said.

