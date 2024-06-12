GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Suresh Gopi calls on former Kerala Chief Minister E.K. Nayanar’s family in Kannur

Ahead of Suresh Gopi’s visit, Nayanar’s wife Sarada teacher clarified to the media that Mr. Gopi’s presence held no political undertones, emphasising their longstanding personal connection

Updated - June 12, 2024 05:05 pm IST

Published - June 12, 2024 04:56 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi

Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi, in his maiden visit to Kerala since assuming office, visited the residence of former Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader the late E.K. Nayanar at Kalliasseri in Kannur on June 12. During his visit, Mr. Gopi met with Nayanar’s wife, Sarada teacher.

Ahead of his visit, Ms. Sarada clarified to the media that Mr. Gopi’s presence held no political undertones, emphasising their longstanding personal connection. “Mr. Gopi’s visits to our home are not uncommon. Our families share a deep bond,” she said.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits temple in Kerala’s Kozhikode in first visit to State after taking charge

Pointing out Mr. Gopi’s “philanthropic” nature, Ms. Sarada commended his efforts in assisting the underprivileged, saying that “Suresh Gopi is known for his altruism beyond political boundaries. We have shared many meals together.” She expressed faith in his ministerial abilities, saying “he can excel in his new role.”

‘Comrade Nayanar’s legacy’

Ms. Sarada reiterated her “impartial hospitality” towards all guests, irrespective of their political affiliations. “Politicians often visit, not for me, but for comrade Nayanar’s legacy,” she said.

Earlier in the day, the actor-turned-politician visited several temples, including Thiruvarkkadu Bhagavati temple at Madayi and Parassinikadavu Muthappan temple, in Kannur. He also paid homage at former BJP State president K.G. Marar’s memorial at Payyambalam before visiting Kottiyoor Maha Siva temple and Raja Rajeswara temple in the afternoon.

