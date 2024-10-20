ADVERTISEMENT

Suresh Gopi calls for review on NOC’s given to petrol pumps in State

Published - October 20, 2024 08:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Union Minister visits former Kannur ADM’s house at Pathanamthitta

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Petroleum Suresh Gopi has called for a review of no objection certificates (NOC) issued for petrol pumps in Kerala in the past 25 years. 

Earlier, Mr. Gopi visited the bereaved family of former Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Kannur, K. Naveen Babu, at the latter’s residence in Pathanamthitta. 

Naveen was found dead hanging at his official quarters in Kannur on October 15. His death by suspected suicide came a day after the then-district panchayat president, Kannur, P.P. Divya allegedly berated him at an official send-off function at the Collectorate, supposedly for delaying the NOC for a petrol outlet at Chengala with a corrupt motive. 

