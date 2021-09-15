Surendran to be questioned tomorrow in Manjeswaram election bribery case

KASARAGOD

15 September 2021

BJP state president K. Surendran will appear for questioning on Thursday in the Manjeswaram election bribery case. He will appear at the Kasargod district crime branch office at 10 am.

The case is based on a complaint that BSP candidate K Sundara was bribed and threatened to withdraw his candidature from Manjeswaram.

The complaint was lodged by CPI(M) leader V.V. Ramesh, who was LDF candidate Manjeswaram constituency.

Mr. Surendran is going to be questioned three months after the case was filed. Mr. Sundara had earlier said that he was threatened to withdraw his candidature and was paid by BJP members.

According to Mr. Sundara, he had demanded ₹15 lakh and a wine parlour in Mangaluru, but had received ₹2.5 lakh and a mobile phone worth ₹15,000. He alleged that the money was delivered to his house.