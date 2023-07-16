ADVERTISEMENT

Surendran sings a different tune on rail project

July 16, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Party will discuss new proposal by E. Sreedharan in detail and decide, he says, contrary to the earlier stance that BJP will support the LDF-backed project

The Hindu Bureau

In what is perceived as a rowback from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran’s earlier position that the party would give unqualified support to Kerala’s bid to build a mass rapid transport system if it approves metro expert and BJP fellow traveller E. Sreedharan’s alternative proposal to SilverLine, he said that the party will discuss the proposal in detail and take a final call on it. In a press conference on Sunday, he said that the BJP’s position is that Kerala needs a fast train.

On Saturday, Union Minister of State V. Muraleedharan and BJP national executive member Sobha Surendran seemed to suggest that the party’s State president had jumped the gun by appearing to imply that the party would not hold up Kerala’s development if the State government accepts Mr. Sreedharan’s high-speed alternative to LDF’s semi-high-speed SilverLine.

‘U-turn by govt.’

Mr. Surendran said the State government had taken a U-turn regarding SilverLine. The government as well as the CPI(M) should apologise to the people for spending ₹50 crore to prepare a detailed project report for SilverLine, he said. He also lashed out at the CPI(M) for its seminar on the Uniform Civil Code held at Kozhikode on Saturday, which, according to him, ended up as a typical party conference.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Surendran said that though the CPI(M) had earlier said that the event would be in the form of a debate, Muslim women did not get an opportunity to speak at the seminar. Those who support the UCC were not invited to the seminar, which was a futile attempt at satisfying its vote bank. The CPI(M), which had been talking about women’s equality, has now abandoned it for a few votes, he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US