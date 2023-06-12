ADVERTISEMENT

Surendran seeks Yechury’s response

June 12, 2023 08:32 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - Kozhikode:

The Hindu Bureau

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP State president K. Surendran has sought the response of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on the controversy related to K. Vidya, a former Students Federation of India (SFI) leader, forging her work experience certificate and P.M. Arsho, SFI State secretary, passing an exam that he had not appeared for.

Mr. Surendran told the media that registering of a case against a journalist from a major television news channel who reported about the exam issue was an attempt to suppress the media. Those who question the government were being framed in cases. Mr. Yechury, who have always supported freedom of expression and press freedom, was not responding to it, Mr. Surendran asked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US