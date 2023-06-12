Surendran seeks Yechury’s response

June 12, 2023 08:32 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - Kozhikode:

BJP State president K. Surendran has sought the response of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on the controversy related to K. Vidya, a former Students Federation of India (SFI) leader, forging her work experience certificate and P.M. Arsho, SFI State secretary, passing an exam that he had not appeared for.

Mr. Surendran told the media that registering of a case against a journalist from a major television news channel who reported about the exam issue was an attempt to suppress the media. Those who question the government were being framed in cases. Mr. Yechury, who have always supported freedom of expression and press freedom, was not responding to it, Mr. Surendran asked.

