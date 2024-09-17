GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Surendran seeks clarity on utilisation of disaster relief funds released by Centre to Kerala

Published - September 17, 2024 07:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has sought clarity on the disaster relief funds provided by the Centre to Kerala in the past two years and the amount utilised before and after the Wayanad landslides.

His demand comes against the backdrop of the controversy over the cost estimation of the response and relief steps after the tragedy, submitted to the High Court following a suo motu petition.

Mr. Surendran pointed out on Tuesday that the government’s claims were unbelievable because it had a history of lavishness in spending money and diverting funds from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. “Rehabilitation works in Wayanad are all messed up. The Chief Minister needs to clarify how much was the real expense and how much more is the expected cost. Just posting something on Facebook will not help. The State government is either trying to siphon off funds or attempting to fool the Centre,” he said.

According to media reports, the government claimed to have incurred an expense of ₹2.76 crore for burying 359 bodies at the rate of ₹75,000 a body. The other expenses include ₹10 crore for food and water supply for volunteers and troops, and ₹1 crore for the construction of a Bailey bridge. The government, however, has claimed that it was the estimated cost submitted to the Centre for getting financial aid.

Mr. Surendran, however, was evasive when asked if the Centre had released any interim financial help to the State. He claimed that the Centre would release funds only after the State government’s submission of expenses under various heads. The BJP leader also said that the State already had enough money for the rehabilitation works.

