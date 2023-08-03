ADVERTISEMENT

Surendran seeks Chief Minister’s explanation on Shamseer’s remarks

August 03, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has sought an explanation from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the alleged disrespectful statement made by Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer that denigrated Hindu gods.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, he asked who authorised Mr. Shamseer to make such a statement which was unacceptable in a secular society. The BJP leader accused the Speaker of harbouring communal views. Mr. Surendran also condemned the police case against those who protested against the statement, saying it was aimed at getting a good certificate from fundamentalists. A case should have been taken against Mr. Shamseer for insulting Hindu gods, Mr. Surendran said. Mr. Shamseer, a practising Muslim had no right to insult other religious beliefs, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US