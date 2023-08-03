HamberMenu
Surendran seeks Chief Minister’s explanation on Shamseer’s remarks

August 03, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has sought an explanation from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the alleged disrespectful statement made by Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer that denigrated Hindu gods.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, he asked who authorised Mr. Shamseer to make such a statement which was unacceptable in a secular society. The BJP leader accused the Speaker of harbouring communal views. Mr. Surendran also condemned the police case against those who protested against the statement, saying it was aimed at getting a good certificate from fundamentalists. A case should have been taken against Mr. Shamseer for insulting Hindu gods, Mr. Surendran said. Mr. Shamseer, a practising Muslim had no right to insult other religious beliefs, he added.

