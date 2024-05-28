GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Surendran seeks Central agency probe into bar bribery row

Published - May 28, 2024 03:14 am IST - Kozhikode:

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Surendran has sought a probe by a Central investigation agency into the allegation that a section of bar owners were asked to collect funds to influence the Left Democratic Front government’s liquor policy.

He told mediapersons here on Monday that neither the ongoing Crime Branch investigation nor the judicial probe sought by the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) would help reveal the plot.

Mr. Surendran said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s silence on the issue was shocking and the bar bribery allegation was a repeat of what had happened during the UDF rule. Mr. Vijayan should reveal if the government had decided to change the liquor policy.

“The Chief Minister was aware of the proposed meeting between bar owners and officials in the departments of Excise and Tourism. He should clarify if the CPI(M) or the Cabinet were aware of the move to drop dry days and allow extended working hours for bars. There was also a move to privatise Bevco outlets,” Mr. Surendran said.

Asked about the alleged role played by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas in the issue, the BJP leader claimed that Mr. Riyas was acting as a “shadow chief minister” by interfering in all the other departments.

