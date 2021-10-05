Surendran rejigs BJP State unit

Kozhikode

New faces in national council, four district presidents replaced

Effecting some significant changes in the party organisational set-up, BJP State president K. Surendran has included new faces in its national council, added State office-bearers as well as replaced four district presidents.

Actor Krishna Kumar, who was the party’s candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency for the Assembly election, along with G. Raman Nair , M.S. Sampoorna and G. Gireesan have been made national council members.

Polls debacle

The shake-up comes after the party suffered a humiliating defeat in the Assembly polls held in April. The party with the fancy claim of winning at least 35 seats in the 140-member Legislature failed to retain even its lone segment Nemom, even as all its major contestants, including Metroman E. Sreedharan and Mr. Surendran, who contested two seats, did not make it to the Assembly.

No additions have been made to the list of existing six general secretaries. However P. Reghunath, B. Gopalakrishnan and C. Sivakutty have been elevated to the post of vice presidents. The newly inducted secretaries are K. Sreekanth, Pandalam Prathapan, J.R. Padmakumar and Renu Suresh. Thus, a total of 10 members will be holding these two posts. Also, E. Krishnadas has been made the new treasurer.

The new district presidents are V.A.Sooraj ( Pathanamthitta); G. Lijin Lal (Kottayam); K.M. Haridas (Palakkad); K.P.Madhu (Wayanad) and Ravisha Thantri ( Kasaragod).

Minor changes

Minor changes have been made to zonal presidents and zonal organising secretaries and State morcha presidents. V.S. Haridas, T.P. Sindhumol and Sandheep Vachaspathi have been included on the list of spokespersons.

Meanwhile, Mr. Surendran told the media at Nadapuram that discipline was of paramount importance and that none would be allowed to violate party discipline. The party had the mechanisms to monitor the behaviour and activities of leaders and also asked members to exercise restraint while interacting on social media, he said.