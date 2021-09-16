Surendran quizzed in Manjeswaram election bribery case

BJP State president K. Surendran.

Kannur

16 September 2021 14:23 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran, who appeared before the District Crime Branch, was questioned in the Manjeswaram election bribery case on Thursday.

The BJP leader appeared before District Crime Branch DySP Satish Kumar at Kasaragod Guest House by 10 a.m.

The case was registered by the Badiaduka police based on a complaint that BSP candidate K. Sundara had been bribed and threatened to withdraw his candidature from Manjeswaram in the last Assembly polls. The case was later handed over to the Crime Branch. Mr. Surendran is currently the only accused in the case.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Surendran said that the case was politically motivated. He told investigators that he did not know Mr. Sundara and was not present on the day the money was allegedly paid.

He further said that he did not stay at the hotel in Talapady where Mr. Sundara allegedly signed papers to withdraw his nomination . He said he was cooperating with the investigation because he had faith in the legal system.

The investigation team had already recorded the statement of K. Sundara, his mother and Manjeswaram election agent and Yuva Morcha treasurer Sunil Naik.