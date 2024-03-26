Surendran kicks off campaign in Wayanad

March 26, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - KALPETTA

BJP State president K. Surendran kicked off his campaign in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

Addressing the media after his roadshow here on Tuesday Mr. Surendran said the backward district was craving for development, but all successive governments in the State have failed to address it.

Voters of Wayanad elected Rahul Gandhi with a huge margin, but he failed to fulfill the development needs of the constituency. Now, they wished to give farewell to Mr. Gandhi, he said.

Earlier, the district leaders of the BJP accorded a reception to Mr. Surendran at Wayanad Gate at Lakkidi.