Surendran hits out at Congress, CPI(M)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State general secretary K. Surendran has accused the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] of making pro-Pakistan references at a time when India destroyed the base camps of terrorists in Pakistan in retaliation to the killing of its 45 Indian security personnel at the hands of the Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Mr. Surendran was addressing a public reception given to the BJP political campaign tour, `Parivarthan Yatra’, led by him in Ranni town on Wednesday.

The pro-Pakistan statement made by CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force strike on the terrorists’ den in Balakot was deplorable, he said.

“Similarly, in a tweet, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has hailed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Opposition parties have even stooped to support Pakistan that has been relentlessly trying to destroy India,” he said.

Mr. Surendran said the LDF government had been trying to destroy the age-old ritualistic practices at Sabarimala, deeply hurting the religious sentiments of scores of Ayyappa devotees.