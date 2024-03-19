ADVERTISEMENT

Surendran flays LDF govt’s refusal to withdraw cases against Sabarimala protesters

March 19, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Pinarayi government’s refusal to withdraw cases against Sabarimala protesters even when all cases against CAA protesters were withdrawn, just goes to show the government’s double standards and bias, BJP State president, K. Surendran, has said.

It was the Chief Minister who said that terrorist elements had infiltrated into CAA protests and that there should be an eye over mosque committees. Yet, without any rethink, all cases against CAA protestors are being withdrawn by Mr. Vijayan as part of his appeasement politics, Mr. Surendran alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The CAA protestors were opposing the granting of citizenship to the persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries. It led to violent riots and protests in many parts of the nation, often culminating in the loss of lives. But the Sabarimala protests, in total contrast, were peaceful protests led by the religious faithful to protect their religious beliefs. Police cases were filed against thousands of women just because they were chanting prayers, Mr. Surendran said.

He said that by writing off cases against CAA protesters and by not extending the same privilege to Ayyappa devotees, Mr. Vijayan and the LDF government has once against exposed their affinity for minority appeasement. The Congress party, which is the Opposition, is also supporting this, he said.

The Congress party, which claims that it stands with the Ayyappa devotees, has till now not demanded that cases against the devouts be withdrawn along with the withdrawal of cases against CAA protesters, he said

Mr. Surendran said that nothing could be expected of the Congress party, whose leader, Rahul Gandhi, has been speaking openly against the concept of Shakti in Hindu religion

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US