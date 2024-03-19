GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surendran flays LDF govt’s refusal to withdraw cases against Sabarimala protesters

March 19, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Pinarayi government’s refusal to withdraw cases against Sabarimala protesters even when all cases against CAA protesters were withdrawn, just goes to show the government’s double standards and bias, BJP State president, K. Surendran, has said.

It was the Chief Minister who said that terrorist elements had infiltrated into CAA protests and that there should be an eye over mosque committees. Yet, without any rethink, all cases against CAA protestors are being withdrawn by Mr. Vijayan as part of his appeasement politics, Mr. Surendran alleged.

The CAA protestors were opposing the granting of citizenship to the persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries. It led to violent riots and protests in many parts of the nation, often culminating in the loss of lives. But the Sabarimala protests, in total contrast, were peaceful protests led by the religious faithful to protect their religious beliefs. Police cases were filed against thousands of women just because they were chanting prayers, Mr. Surendran said.

He said that by writing off cases against CAA protesters and by not extending the same privilege to Ayyappa devotees, Mr. Vijayan and the LDF government has once against exposed their affinity for minority appeasement. The Congress party, which is the Opposition, is also supporting this, he said.

The Congress party, which claims that it stands with the Ayyappa devotees, has till now not demanded that cases against the devouts be withdrawn along with the withdrawal of cases against CAA protesters, he said

Mr. Surendran said that nothing could be expected of the Congress party, whose leader, Rahul Gandhi, has been speaking openly against the concept of Shakti in Hindu religion

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.