GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surendran demands Pinarayi’s resignation over MLA’s allegations

The government is leading Kerala to a state of unrest and anarchy. It is certain that the Chief Minister will not take any action against the ADGP, says BJP State chief

Published - September 06, 2024 08:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan resign as there is a total breakdown of law and order in the State.

“The Left government is leading Kerala to a state of unrest and anarchy. It is certain that the Chief Minister will not take any action against Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar. Even the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] activists themselves are of the opinion that Mr. Kumar is in charge of all illegal deals of the Chief Minister,” Mr. Surendran said in a statement on Friday.

P. Sasi, political secretary to Chief Minister, is Mr. Vijayan’s conscience keeper. Unless the Chief Minister steps aside, the investigation into the mafias within the police force will not be carried out properly, he said.

It is shameful that the Chief Minister is incapable of taking action in an issue that was brought up before the public by one of the ruling party MLA himself. The State’s police force has degenerated to the level of a goonda-mafia- gold smugglers’ outfit, according to the ruling party’s MLA, Mr. Surendran pointed out.

In Kerala, one can no longer distinguish between police and thieves. P.V. Anwar, MLA, has openly stated that the State’s ADGP is another Dawood Ibrahim. The ruling party MLA’s allegation that the ADGP is a traitor is not something that can be brushed aside lightly. The Chief Minister has not yet responded to the allegations raised against his political secretary, Mr. Surendran said .

The CPI(M)’s Central leadership, which is known to have an opinion on anything and everything under the sun, has not shown the courage to respond to the shocking allegations raised by the party’s own MLA, he said.

Hema committee

The government is also not taking any action on the Hema committee report. It is clear that the government has just been paying lip service to the issue of the safety of women and that the concept is nowhere in its agenda, Mr. Surendran said.

The Left Democratic Front Government has totally lost face, he added.

Published - September 06, 2024 08:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.