Surendran demands Pinarayi’s resignation over MLA’s allegations

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan resign as there is a total breakdown of law and order in the State.

“The Left government is leading Kerala to a state of unrest and anarchy. It is certain that the Chief Minister will not take any action against Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar. Even the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] activists themselves are of the opinion that Mr. Kumar is in charge of all illegal deals of the Chief Minister,” Mr. Surendran said in a statement on Friday.

P. Sasi, political secretary to Chief Minister, is Mr. Vijayan’s conscience keeper. Unless the Chief Minister steps aside, the investigation into the mafias within the police force will not be carried out properly, he said.

It is shameful that the Chief Minister is incapable of taking action in an issue that was brought up before the public by one of the ruling party MLA himself. The State’s police force has degenerated to the level of a goonda-mafia- gold smugglers’ outfit, according to the ruling party’s MLA, Mr. Surendran pointed out.

In Kerala, one can no longer distinguish between police and thieves. P.V. Anwar, MLA, has openly stated that the State’s ADGP is another Dawood Ibrahim. The ruling party MLA’s allegation that the ADGP is a traitor is not something that can be brushed aside lightly. The Chief Minister has not yet responded to the allegations raised against his political secretary, Mr. Surendran said .

The CPI(M)’s Central leadership, which is known to have an opinion on anything and everything under the sun, has not shown the courage to respond to the shocking allegations raised by the party’s own MLA, he said.

Hema committee

The government is also not taking any action on the Hema committee report. It is clear that the government has just been paying lip service to the issue of the safety of women and that the concept is nowhere in its agenda, Mr. Surendran said.

The Left Democratic Front Government has totally lost face, he added.