Surendran blamed for BJP’s performance

Kozhikode

21 December 2020 00:35 IST

Shobha Surendran not included in campaign, say supporters

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) State president K. Surendran is responsible for the poor performance of the party in the local body polls in Kerala, according to the supporters of party vice president and national executive member Shobha Surendran.

In a statement on Sunday, they said the attempt of the party chief to blame some leaders, including Ms. Surendran, for the unimpressive performance of the BJP in the polls was to save his face. Mr. Surendran had refused to include her in the campaign of the party despite the RSS asking him to do so, they said.

Though a senior woman leader of the BJP, Ms. Surendran was deliberately kept out of the election campaign due to the animosity Mr. Surendran had towards her, they alleged. The poor performance of the party was a reflection of the ordinary workers’ response to way BJP president was running the party. It was because of the political immaturity of Mr. Surendran that the party could not win the expected number of seats in the polls, they said.

