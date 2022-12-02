Surendran asks govt. to come clean on expenses of CM’s foreign trip

December 02, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Surendran has demanded that the government come clean on the expenditure it incurred in October when the Chief Minister and his entourage went abroad.

He said that according to a Right to Information reply from the Indian High Commission in London, the Chief Minister and his entourage’s hotel stay in London, food and tour expenses came to ₹43.14 lakh. At a time when the State was going through an acute financial crisis, spending so much public money to go on “pleasure trips” abroad was a challenge to the people’s sensibilities, he said.

Mr. Surendran claimed that it was mysterious that the government was yet to give out the details of the Chief Minister’s “excursion” abroad. The State had been struggling to find funds for even routine expenditure. The government had the moral responsibility to explain to the people how the State had benefitted from his journey abroad, he said.

On top of borrowing money to pay salaries and pension, the government was on a price-hiking spree, increasing the prices of everything from milk, water, electricity and liquor. The RTI information pertained to expenses incurred in London alone, Mr. Surendran said.