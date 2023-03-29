Surendran alleges corruption in implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission project in Kozhikode

March 29, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran on Wednesday alleged that corruption to the tune of ₹120 crore had been reported in the implementation of a Jal Jeevan Mission project at Ulliyeri, Moodadi, and Chathamangalam grama panchayats in Kozhikode.

The Central project was aimed at ensuring clean drinking water in all houses by 2024. Contract criteria had been changed to benefit one contractor from Malappuram district. Mr. Surendran alleged that the offices of the Chief Minister and Ministers for Water Resources and Public Works were involved in the corrupt deal.